FAIR OAKS — Fair Oaks Farms announced the first harvest from its apple orchard, which the company described as being “four years in the growing.” According to a recent press release, FOF will be donating all proceeds from that harvest to a local charity for the next two weekends.
For this weekend, Aug. 17-18, not only will 100% of the orchard proceeds go to the Jasper Newton Foundation, but, through the Lilly Endowment Inc., the donated proceeds will be tripled.
FOF said that customers who donate $10 will get to pick $18 worth of apples, which equates to “about 10 lbs.” When a customer contributes $10 this weekend, the Jasper Newton Foundation will receive a total of $30.
FOF also announced the opening of the four-acre Fair Oaks Farms Corn Maze. At the maze, donation of $5 per person or $10 for the whole family will also be tripled for the Jasper Newton Foundation this weekend.
“Between the Fair Oaks Farms family and yours, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to benefit the Jasper Newton Foundation while providing your family a fun day outside,” stated the press release.
The apple orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.