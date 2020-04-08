The advent of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has caused major disruptions in many aspects of society.
Amid all of this, you may have become aware of such terms as “critical infrastructure” and “essential businesses.” The United States Department of Homeland Security (USDHS) has identified 16 sectors of the country as Critical Infrastructure. One area in which operations are protected under those current federal guidelines is agriculture and farming. Businesses involved in food and agriculture, including farming, are not just permitted to continue operating but, according to USDHS, “have a special responsibility in these times to continue operations.”
This means that, at the state level, farmers and other agriculture producers are permitted to travel for performance of work-related duties. This applies to those in food production, including field crops. Guidance has also been issued indicating the inclusion of ornamental, lawn and landscape production, sales and services. It is recommended that agricultural workers carry documentation indicating their agricultural profession in case they are questioned by law enforcement or other authorities. Samples of such documentation are available online, or farmers may contact the Extension office.
Does this mean that farmers and others involved in agriculture will not be affected by COVID-19? Absolutely not. Certain business practices will need to change to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The shipment of products or performance of services will be altered to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission. Creative management of supply chains, grain delivery and other aspects of farming will be required. However, farmers should be able to continue farming and agribusinesses should be able to continue doing business.
Everyone, including farmers, should be aware of all health and safety recommendations related to COVID-19. Purdue Extension is compiling COVID-19 information and resources across all of its program areas at the following link: https://extension.purdue.edu/label/44
This is an unexpected and often stressful situation. Conditions are fluid and rapidly changing. Fortunately, farmers are resilient and accustomed to adapting to change with little or no notice. This is one more situation that requires adjustment and adaptation. Increased planning for various aspects of farming — particularly regarding on-farm health and safety and supply chain logistics — will be needed. However, farming will continue, as will agriculture and all aspects of the nation’s food supply.Plan for this. Adjust your operation as seems necessary and prudent. Be sure to communicate regularly with your employees, family members and other businesses with which you work. Maintain records so you can verify the impact of COVID-19 on your operations if assistance later becomes available. Above all, please be safe.