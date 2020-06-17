Following a few years of controversy, a U.S. Court has issued an opinion vacating federal registrations for dicamba herbicides Engenia, FeXapan, and Xtendimax.
What does this mean for farmers and distributers in Indiana?
According to the Office of the Indiana State Chemist, “effective June 8th, 2020 distribution or sale by the registrant (BASF, Bayer and Corteva), persons other than the registrant, and commercial applicators, is prohibited of all existing stocks except for the purposes of proper disposal. Use of existing stocks will be allowed if they are already in possession of the farmer or applicator through June 20th.
Dicamba was a very popular yet controversial herbicide in the ag industry since it came back on the market in 2017. While it had been effective in corn fields for some time, this was its debut as a soybean herbicide, which are typically applied later in the year and during warmer weather. As the number of weeds farmers battler each summer grow more and more resistant to herbicides, the re-introduction of dicamba was a welcome tool to add to the tool box and was quite an effective herbicide. The problem lied with its susceptibility to drift from the spot where it was sprayed to neighboring fields and properties. This led to numerous complaints, investigations, lawsuits, and even a murder in the state of Arkansas! The following information was put together by the Purdue Weed Science Dept. to help growers adjust their herbicide plan going forward:
The ruling affects Xtendimax/Fexapan and Engenia, but not the Tavium product (dicamba + metolachlor). As of today, OISC is allowing Xtendimax/Fexapan and Engenia to be distributed and used. But that could change on short notice. If OISC stops the sale and use of these products, there is still one dicamba product (Tavium) that can be applied up to June 20. However, keep in mind the cut off date for Tavium is the V4 stage of soybean growth, and many fields are probably past the stage. For fields that have waterhemp, the most broad spectrum herbicides that can be tank mixed with glyphosate for control of glyphosate and ALS resistant weeds will be fomesafen, lactofen, or acifluorfen. Remember that these are group 14 (PPO inhibiting) herbicides and will not control PPO resistant waterhemp that is very prevalent in some, but not all parts of the state. These herbicides will also help with controlling morningglories. For fields that do not have waterhemp, the group 14 herbicides mentioned above will help with many broadleaf weeds, but will be weak on marestail, lambsquarter, and large giant ragweed. For fields that have giant ragweed and marestail that is not ALS resistant, cloransulam or chlorimuron can be used. If you have giant ragweed and marestail that is glyphosate and ALS resistant, your best bet is to apply the highest rate of glyphosate allowed by the label and tank mix a ½ rate of cloransulam and a ½ rate of chlorimuron with it and have a hand weeding crew ready for deployment. For fields that have lambsquarters, a product that has thifensulfuron, imazamox, or flumiclorac in it will help.
At this time this is the best advice we can offer for control of these weeds in Xtend soybean. The use of these alternative products will require more thought and planning than we have grown accustomed to. It won’t be as simple as just dumping something different in the tank and heading to the field to spray away. Keep in mind that sprayer set up with the proper nozzles, carrier volume, and adjuvants will be key components for these alternative herbicide applications to be successful. For up to date information on dicamba products, please refer to the Office of the Indiana State Chemist website at: https://www.oisc.purdue.edu.