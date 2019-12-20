Who wants to see a free movie at Fountain Stone Theaters? Join us for a free showing of Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh on Saturday, Jan, 11, at 10 a.m at Fountain Stone Theaters in Rensselaer. The film will be followed by a question and answer session with the producers of the film!
Things have been really busy for the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative these past few weeks! On Sept. 20, we hosted our first field day, “Is No-Till Enough?,” at Mark Kingma’s Farm in Wheatfield. Over 20 participants joined us to examine Mark’s strip trials of no-till next to no-till/cover crop strips. Alex Fiock with the Soil Health Partnership had the field’s yield data from the past few years. Donuts, muffins and coffee were enjoyed by the participants as they examined the soil health for themselves. The second field day in this series will take place on April 8, beginning at Mark Kingma’s Farm and ending at Cody and Ron Styck’s Farm. There will also be soil pits at both farms!
On Oct. 9, our first Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative Newsletter was released! If you want to be on our digital newsletter email list, send us an email at jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com or sign-up through our Facebook page. The second newsletter was released on Dec. 18. Both newsletters can be found on the Jasper County SWCD Facebook page as well as on our website www.kankakeewatershed.org.
Over 150 people showed up for the Sandhill Crane Paddle on Oct. 13! Paddlers enjoyed a long paddling trip that went from the Yellow River Public Access Site in English Lake, to Dunn's Bridge County Park in Kouts. Following the paddle was a cookout style lunch at the park! The Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative sponsored the paddle shirts which featured a unique, artistic design. We are excited to announce that in the spring we will be hosting the NWIPA Everglades of the North Paddle in the Lower Kankakee Watershed! Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for date announcement and RSVP information!
The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management is hosting a Jasper County Call-Out meeting on Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Come learn what invasive species are, why they are a problem, and how you can help! RSVP to erica@sicim.info or 219-477-0252.
For more information on the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative project visit our website www.kankakeewatershed.org.