Despite our very cool spring, there have been enough warm days for many flowering trees, shrubs, and perennials to bloom as well as some crops to poke out of the ground. Unfortunately, our cool trends are continuing, which typically just delays spring a bit longer. However, when temperatures drop below freezing that is when we will begin seeing serious impact on plants in the landscape and in the field. Freeze damage to horticultural plants will always depend on how far along they are in their development. Home fruit growers may have extra room for concern: at 28 F, you can expect a 10 percent loss of flowers/young developing fruit. However, at 25 F that loss increases to 90 percent! Fortunately, if bud development was good prior to a freeze, retaining 10% of a crop may still lead to a decent crop on fruit trees.
For ornamental trees and shrubs, plant response has been quite varied, depending on species, location and, of course, temperature and duration of that temperature. Susceptible plants may have wilted leaves, brown or black necrotic spots on leaves, or perhaps dieback of entire twigs. Plants that were in bloom likely have brown petals or dropped flowers entirely. Many woody plants are accustomed to this type of weather and will mostly recover throughout the year. Remember, the frost-free date for this area is typically around mid-May, so weather like we experienced Friday evening is not unprecedented. What is more out of the ordinary is the overall cooler pattern we have experienced over the past few weeks, which hopefully will actually help our plants, as their development has been delayed.
From an agronomic standpoint, corn that has emerged can be affected by frost/freeze events as well, though it more apt to make a recovery. According to Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen, “The effect of frost on young corn when it is accompanied by temperatures no lower than about 30F is primarily damage and death of the exposed above ground leaf tissue. As long as the growing point of the young plant (aka the apical meristem) is still protected below the soil surface, the injured plant usually recovers from the effects of the superficial leaf damage. Within 3 to 5 days of the frost event (more quickly with warm temperatures, more slowly if cool), elongation of the undamaged leaf tissue in the whorl will become evident. As long as the recovery is vigorous, subsequent stand establishment should be not be affected. Injury to the crop can look very serious the day after the event or even two days after the event, but recovery is likely if there is no injury to the growing points of the affected plants.” The three-to-five day window after a freeze event is also crucial to soybeans. Surviving soybean plants will show new leaves emerging from one or both nodes at the cotyledons, while dead plants will still look dead. If recovery is evident after three to five days, then replanting is not justified. If a significant proportion of the population is obviously dead after this same period of time, then replanting may be justified.