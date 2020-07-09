Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn would like to remind the voters of Jasper County that absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election are now being accepted in the jasper county clerk's office.
Jasper County residents who are anticipating being out of town on election day or are unable to come to the polls on election day may vote by absentee ballot.
Fishburn said you may request an absentee application online by going to www.indianavoters.com or by calling the Jasper County clerk's office at 219-866-4929.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, is the first day that a voter may vote absentee in person for the general election. The deadline for an individual to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration is Monday, Oct. 5.