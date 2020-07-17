WHEATFIELD — An automatic call for all Jasper County fire departments went out Thursday afternoon when a large transformer exploded and went up in flames at the NIPSCO’s Schahfer plant in Wheatfield. Black smoke could be seen from Valparaiso to the north and Rensselaer to the south as it rose high into the sky with northerly winds blowing the plume of smoke to the south.
Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff said there is an automatic call for mutual aide for a large fire and all Jasper County departments were called in with a full response as well as the fire departments in San Pierre and Kouts. He said they also called in several fire departments from Porter County including Valpo and Hebron. In all, 20 fire departments and over 75 firefighters fought the blaze well into the night.
Wheatfield firefighters were on the scene until 9 p.m. when they returned to their stations. They were called out again at around 1:30 a.m. as flames erupted once again although there was no need for extra departments to assist them. The firefighters were on the scene until 5:30 Friday morning.
During the initial attack on the fire, foam was used to extinguish the flames. Ratliff said the Porter County Airport brought its rescue foam unit and LaPorte County brought a foam trailer, which allowed the fire hoses to flow foam and water onto the fire. Ratliff estimated they used thousands of gallons of foam with 20 tanker trucks supplying the water plus two fire hydrants at the plant.
District 1 Emergency Management Agency brought a mobile command unit and a cooling station.
Other fire departments were called to stage at depleted departments to keep all areas covered with Brook staging at Rensselaer and Lincoln Township staging at Keener on stand by in case another call came in.
Ratliff said when the fire department first arrived; they made sure the power to the fire area was off, including power lines that fell from the explosion. The fire spread to a nearby building storing circuit breakers, but the firefighters were able to keep the flames from attacking the main building despite the transformers’ proximity to it.
The Wheatfield EMS was on scene to provide assistance to the firefighters if needed. Three firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, but none needed to be transported.
Ratliff said community support for the first responders was “unbelievable.” He said members of the community and businesses brought food and water, Gaterade, cookies, chips and donuts to their fire station. “The community and businesses were very generous. There was so much community support,” he said. “I’ve never seen so much food and water.” He said they also had businesses donating from outside of Wheatfield and the firefighters were all grateful for the assistance they received.
The Wheatfield department had 20 of its own members able to respond to the fire. “A lot of the firefighters left work,” he said. With volunteer departments, response during the day is often difficult, so he was proud that they had a good turnout.
There is a plan in place for large structure fires in the district for tanker trucks that supply water to rural areas without hydrants, and that plan was put to use giving the fire departments the water supply they needed to get control of the blaze.
On Thursday afternoon, NiSource, NIPSCO's parent company, released this statement:
"At approximately 1:30 p.m. CT today, a fire was reported inside NIPSCO's R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, Indiana. A portion of the facility was evacuated and smoke has been visible in the vicinity.
"NIPSCO is working closely with the local fire department and first responders to secure the safety of employees and everyone responding to this event. At this time, no injuries have been reported and we are working to ensure the safety of the area. NIPSCO does not anticipate any interruption in service to customers.
"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will take place."
According to Ratliff, the electric company will conduct its own internal investigation into the cause of the incident.