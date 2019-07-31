Any way you toss it, a main dish green salad is an easy, nutritious meal — especially on a hot summer’s night. National Salad Week is in July, and summer is a great time to fill up — and not out — on fruits and veggies in a lightly dressed salad! If you enjoyed a lot of ‘fair’food in the last few weeks some good salads will be a welcome diet change.
Check out these tips on how to make salads spectacular this summer. Salad greens are easy to grow in the home garden and an important source of vitamins and minerals. Dark green leaves are good sources of vitamins A and C, iron, folic acid, and calcium. Iceberg is the most popular, but many other lettuces and salad greens such as spinach, arugula, and romaine can add interest and nutrients to meals.
There are lots of nutritious ways to top a salad. You can enhance eye appeal and nutrition by adding colorful fruits and vegetables. Keep it light by limiting the amount of salad dressing to about 1 tablespoon per 1½ to 2 cups of greens. Make the flavor pop by adding artichoke hearts, dried fruits, nuts, and/or seeds.
Fresh fruit is a great addition to a salad, but you might need to keep it from browning. Keep cut fruits, like apples and pears, from turning brown by coating them with an acidic juice such as lemon, orange or pineapple juice. Cut fruits as close to serving time as possible. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Refrigerate cut fruits and veggies so the total time at room temperature is less than 2 hours.
Fresh herbs will also contribute to a flavorful salad. Toss small basil leaves or chopped larger ones in with your greens. Also try chopped fresh dill, or add some minced chives or parsley. Start with about a teaspoon of herbs per person and adjust according to taste preference. Herbs boost flavor without increasing calories.
Try kicking up your salad by adding kabobs! Including protein-rich foods helps promote a feeling of fullness after meals and may help you eat fewer calories throughout the day. Kabobs with grilled chicken, beef, or pork with a combination of vegetables such as peppers, onions, and zucchini would be the perfect topper for a mixed green salad. You might also grill an extra chicken breast or plan to use left over steak as a salad topper. Try different cheeses in your salad as well to add more protein.
Summer is a great time for salads and it’s important to store leafy greens at refrigerator temperatures and rinse well under running water before using. To reduce the risk of foodborne illness, observe “use by” dates printed on bagged leafy vegetables and salad mixes and use within two days after opening. Remember to dress, don’t drown, your salad in dressing to keep the calories lower and experiment with different combinations and flavors this summer.
Many restaurants sell their salad dressing either at the restaurant or in grocery stores. Here is a recipe to make two servings of a popular salad available only in summer, Almond Berry Chicken Salad Kayla Colgrove, University of Nebraska Extension Educator created this recipe to be similar to a favorite salad served at Panera. You will need 6-8 ounces Oven Roasted Chicken Breasts, 4 cups Baby Spinach, 2 cups Fresh Berries, 1/2 cup Almonds, 2-4 tablespoons Poppy Seed Dressing.
Prepare the chicken on the grill or in the oven or use leftover chicken breast to top the salad. When using leftovers, reheat the chicken to a minimum temperature of 165°F. Add 2 cups (or 2 large handfuls) of spinach to each salad bowl. Top salad with 3 to 4 ounces of sliced oven roasted chicken breast. Add 1 cup of fresh berries to the salad bowl. Make sure to wash fresh berries under cool running water before adding to salad. Place a handful of almonds on top of salad, which is about 1/4 cup of almonds. Finish the salad by adding 1-2 tablespoons of poppy seed dressing.
When we think salad we often think some type of lettuce, but in this salad recipe Zucchini is the star! You will need one pound of small zucchini, washed, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 cup chopped red onion, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, ¾ cup chopped cilantro or parsley. Slice zucchini, then half or quarter slices. Steam 3 to 4 minutes. Combine cilantro, onion, and zucchini in a medium bowl. Combine oil and juice, pour over vegetable mixture. Toss gently.
Whatever salads you choose, make salad a part of every day during National Salad Week and throughout the year!