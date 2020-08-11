Themed weddings are by far my favorite weddings because they give you the chance to do something different; to balk at tradition; to express your own personal taste against the backdrop of matrimonial monotony. One of my dearest friends, Amanda Abbott, took that same chance to color outside the lines when she married Greg Pressel.
Amanda and Greg met at a mutual friend's house in 2010 but did not start dating until a couple of years later in January of 2012. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Jayne, and the birth of their son, Max, before Greg came up with a heartwarming proposal for Amanda.
Directly following the birth of their son, Greg, with the help of the hospital nurses in labor and delivery, suited Maximus up in a onesie that read "Mommy will you marry Dad?" As the couple sat down to enjoy their "new parent dinner" at the hospital, the nurses brought Max in wearing the keepsake onesie. Amanda was thrilled and immediately said "Yes!"
After careful consideration, Amanda and Greg decided to get married at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Schaumburg, Illinois, on June 17, 2017. "We are both Medieval fans and we love Lord of the Rings. We wanted a place with decorations already provided, and lots and lots of fun!" said Amanda.
Amanda's dress and Greg's top were made by Alamode Kabash Sewing shop out of Rensselaer, and blessedly, the same designer was able to fix the flowers that Amanda's florist provided at no cost save for materials. She explained, "Someone else made my flowers and they were horrible so she fixed those for me!" She also altered Jayne's dress, who was to be the cutest flower girl, to fit perfectly in a pinch. The ring bearer, Max, was adorably dressed as a hobbit for the ceremony.
Keeping in tune with the Medieval theme, Greg purchased a ring that perfectly matches the “One Ring" in the Lord of the Rings story. Amanda’s wedding band is engraved with the personal touch of butterflies, designed by Vera Wang.
At the ceremony, the Queen’s Royal Guard cloaked off one of the halls on the main floor to hold the ceremony. In attendance amongst friends and family were the friar (who married Amanda and Greg) and the king. Amanda and Greg walked down the aisle to two special songs but did not hold a traditional reception following the ceremony. Instead, they and their guests went straight into the dinner and tournament.
During the show, their daughter, Jayne, was crowned Queen of Love and Beauty as part of the show, and to add the icing on the cake, their sections’ knight won the tournament! “Everyone thought the venue was going to be a lot of fun and it was!” exclaimed Amanda.
“The hostesses and event planner there were absolutely wonderful! I would recommend a wedding there anytime! They made it extra special for us by doing as many photos as we wanted of anyone in our party,” said Amanda.
When balking tradition, one can expect something to go awry. The cake the couple had designed to mimic the Shire in the Lord of the Rings looked like a tree stump with a cartoon facial expression. This was not what the baker assured Amanda it would look like, nor was it what Amanda and Greg had envisioned. The disappointment was palatable, but Amanda and Greg refused to let this cloud rain on their parade. Not having a way to transport the cake from the ceremony to their honeymoon, they decided to donate the cake to the staff of Medieval Times.
The following day the Pressel’s left on their honeymoon to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. They chose this destination for their honeymoon because they are both huge Harry Potter fans. While there they stayed at the Loews Portofina Bay Hotel.
The staff made their honeymoon extra special by offering comps for drinks and appetizers during their stay, and they provided them with cute, keepsake "Just Married" Shrek pins to wear, as well as upgrading their room free of charge. Everywhere they went people would see their pins and congratulate them on their nuptials. Some even provided free food and other discounts to commemorate their honeymoon. After five wonderful days in sun shining Florida, the couple returned home to Indiana.
Since marrying each other in the Queen’s Royal Castle, Amanda and Greg have welcomed a third beautiful daughter, Marley, and soon, a fourth will arrive: a girl, to be named Julietta Estelle. A wonderfully beautiful family, with a wonderfully unique story.