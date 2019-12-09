Abbey Lewandowski and Mike Rossiter Jr. were married in holy matrimony at a beautiful, rustic themed wedding ceremony that took place at Fair Oaks Farms on Sept. 20, 2014.
The couple first met at a mutual friend's wedding ceremony but it was pure serendipity that the couple reconnected years later after Abbey moved back to Indiana. Mike was the boy next door, living beside her parents' residence. Three years into their relationship, Mike decided to take their relationship to the next level.
While sitting in the living room of Mike's parents' home, on her birthday, Mike surprised Abbey with a stunning engagement ring, asking her on bent knee to marry him in a shaky, nervous voice. When asked how she felt about the surprise engagement, Abbey stated, "I remember being confused and surprised because I had just thought we were on the same page of taking our time and not rushing into marriage because I just started nursing school." But, of course, she said yes!
The highly anticipated, joyous day of the wedding was marked with some unfortunate weather but through quick thinking and shuffling, Abbey and Mike were wed as intended.
The ceremony was originally supposed to take place at Fair Oaks Farm's remote horse barn and clubhouse outside. Unfortunately, the forecast for the day included rain and a lot of it. The downpour continued on from early afternoon until the hour before the ceremony was scheduled to begin. However, an unexpected guest arrived with those that were invited: a wickedly dangerous tornado was spotted in the area, officially stopping all outdoor festivities.
"I don't remember being nervous about the wedding per say because everything we had planned had gone in a different direction so I just remember a feeling of going with the flow and just letting things happen as they came that day. We were going to be husband and wife at the end of the day no matter what," said Abbey. The Rossiters learned early on that sometimes you have to go with the flow on whatever life throws at you.
Thankfully, the clubhouse was nearby and ready for the taking. Guests hustled and shuffled, bringing the ceremony indoors. "The heavy rain posed as our 'I do' backdrop in our pictures. It was actually quite beautiful," said Abbey.
Their rustic, light and unique theme consisted of neutral and pastel colors. Abbey carried a brooch bouquet with paper flowers down the aisle to her husband to be. The reception centerpieces were adorned with trees draped with pearls. Nostalgic 80's music played softly through the air as guests mingled with each other over dinner.
The merriment of the night, and what would be the tone for their marriage, was kicked off with Abbey making her entrance to the reception on a plastic cow on wheels. Laughter ensued. The biggest highlight of the night, other than becoming husband and wife, was a handcrafted photo booth that the newlyweds created themselves. "To this day, we can't talk about that night without laughing to tears," said Abbey.
For the couple, humor is the glue that keeps them together. "We laugh at each other, with each other, through our tough times and even harder through our good times," explained Abbey.
For the Rossiters, they do things out of the ordinary and that works for them. That's one of the keys to success: do what works for you. The same key does not fit every lock. "It's okay to not be that 'perfect couple.' To those that know us and have grown with us and stuck with us they know that as a couple we're as loyal as they get, we're as honest as they get, and we're by far as funny as they get." said Abbey.
Abbey and Mike: may you have many more years together, filled with a lot of laughter and even more love.