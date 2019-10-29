DEMOTTE – The anticipated opening of Kali Apparel was met with flair at their opening day celebration on Friday, Oct. 25. The owners, Kaelyn Fischer and Alisa Sutton, said they had a line at the door waiting for them to open Friday morning.
The former Thread's store has been transformed and offers clothing and accessories for women, children and men, much in the tradition of the former shop. The ladies have added their own special touches to the space, including a chandelier lit dressing room with barn doors closing the private dressing room for women.
The store is now open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday.
With the help of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, the employees and owners of the store cut the ribbon to celebrate their opening.
Kali Apparel has a page on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the store, call 219-987-2416 or stop in. The store is located in the DeMotte Plaza behind Dairy Queen and next to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Halleck St.