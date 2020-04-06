Happy Easter everyone! Alleluia. The word “alleluia” is the perfect word for Easter, a word that expresses the sheer joy/gratitude we feel, as we celebrate what our “incredible” God has done for us. I pray that as we celebrate Easter, and spring it will fill you with a tremendous amount of hope/peace, and blessing. Our God only wants the very best for us. He wants us to be fully alive, as he created us to be, and died for us to be. Easter is proof of that.
I love a good mystery. Whether the mystery is a book I’m reading, a movie I’m watching or attending a mystery-dinner at the Fairchild House, I really enjoy trying to “figure the mystery out”. I really enjoy trying to figure-out the “Who?” and the “Why?” that is, “who-dun-it” and “what” the motive was. Usually there are clues that have been revealed along the way to help solve the mystery. If done well, a good mystery can provide a great deal of satisfaction.
Easter, and the period leading up to Easter, is all about a mystery (so-to-speak) “THE” Paschal Mystery of the Lord’s passion, death, and resurrection. And this mystery is unlike any other. For one, we already know “who-dun-it,” our Lord Jesus, who gave his life for our sake, and for the sake of the whole world. And we clearly know the motive. Our Lord did it for one reason only because he loves us.
And the clues of God’s great love for us have been there throughout all of human history. From the first time human beings strayed from God, He has been longing for, and working toward, reconciling humanity to himself. He has been revealing himself continually through the ages in every time/place, as his plan for healing a broken world has been unfolding. And then, in the fullness of time, he sent his only Son Jesus, and the rest is history.
And unlike other mysteries, this mystery is not one that we should try to figure-out. In fact, we can’t partly because of our limitations as creatures, but mostly because it’s just not that kind of mystery. Rather, this is a mystery we are called to embrace with Faith. This is a mystery which empowers us with Hope. This is a profound mystery of Love, which, although it happened once-and-for-all, it is repeated continually in our day-to-day lives, in our over-coming everyday struggles, failings, and disappointments; and especially, in our current COVID-19 period of uncertainty.
Jesus’ triumph over physical death is the perfect expression of God’s endless love, defeating every consequence of sin, and defeating every consequence of a broken/chaotic world. The Lord Jesus took the sin of the world, all “the” brokenness, disobedience, selfishness, greed and rendered it completely powerless, through perfect love. Even earthly death itself, is no match for God’s love.
That’s the mystery we are invited to enter into and embrace this day. And when we do, when we “accept” this mystery as the template of our lives, and allow the power of the resurrection to infuse “every” part of us, then………………..
. . . our failures will not crush our spirit.
. . . our sorrows will not break our heart forever.
. . . our disappointments will not sap our strength.
. . . our unfulfilled dreams will not extinguish our hope.
. . . our sins will not scar us forever.
. . . and “even” our illness/death will give way to a life that has no end.
That’s the power of this incredible mystery, a power unleashed on the world through the death and resurrection of Jesus. That’s what we celebrate on Easter day. Death itself doesn’t win. God wins every time, and in every situation. And that makes this mystery all the different.
This very day, COVID-19 may be breaking our hearts and crushing our spirits. But know in your heart, that whatever you are experiencing, is not the end of the story. There will always be better days ahead, days filled with peace/blessing. God always gets the “last” say.
May the joy of Easter stay with you, comfort you, inspire you, and transform you. That’s what God wants for each of us. He just loves us that much.
Our Lord has risen Alleluia! Allow the love of Jesus to change us forever, and thereby, help change the whole world. Have a wonderful Easter.