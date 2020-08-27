During the dog days of summer, many anglers put their rods and reels down and are content to wait until later in the fall for cooler weather. But the coller weather period for this part of the world doesn’t really kick in until October or so, most years. For those who don’t want to wait and are looking for some dog days action, some of the most exciting warm water fishing of the year is for smallmouth bass.
And why not? Pound for pound and inch for inch, smallies fight harder than most other freshwater fish in the state. Smallmouth bass are native throughout all of Indiana and Illinois, especially in these state’s creeks and small rivers. Locally, both the Kankakee and Iroquois Rivers harbor some smallmouth. A bit farther away is the Tippecanoe, often listed as one of the best in Indiana, but don’t overlook any fair sized tributaries to these or other larger streams.
Floating the larger rivers in a canoe, kayak or small boat can be a great way to cover water, just remember to wear your life jacket. You can also wade fish in some areas in both the bigger rivers and their tributaries, especially in the lower flows of late summer.
Why now? Often at this time of the year rivers and streams are at lower flows with fantastic water clarity. These conditions provide for some incredible sight fishing opportunities for smallmouth bass. Few things are more exciting than spotting a fish, then coaxing it to bite with a stealthy approach and an accurate cast.
Look for fish to be holding against steep banks with overhanging trees and vegetation. During the middle of hot summer days it can pay off huge when you find a shady bank with depth and current. It can also be productive to target riffles where the water runs across very shallow stretches. As the water bubbles across these mini-rapids, it becomes more oxygenated and then when the current slows in the deeper water at the tail end of the riffle, minnows or other food which got caught up in the flow make easy targets for a hungry smallmouth.
It’s important to think about structure when locating summer smallmouth. These fish will often be found along a rock ledge or drop off. Log jams, underwater grass beds, and emergent water willow also provide structure that these fish can use for cover. Smallmouth can be found along current seams where fast water meets slow water. Fishing a quiet pocket behind a mid‑river boulder or targeting the tailout of an island where two current seams come together is a good idea.
Remember, smallmouth and other fish are cold blooded so their metabolism spikes right along with water temperature. They actually need more food to maintain their weight and energy level. However, during hot, bright, summer days the fishing can be most productive early in the morning and again in the evening. Instead of nibbling all day, they seem to eat a heavy breakfast and then feed again between evening and sundown when the low light conditions favor the predator more than the prey.
Still, smallmouth can be caught in the middle of bright sunny days as well. Often, scaling down with the size of the lure being used is necessary as well as more accurate presentations. In the dim light of dawn, a smally may charge 10 or 15 feet to attack a Mepp’s spinner or other lure. A high noon, the same lure, downsized, may need to pass withing 15 inches of the fish to get bit.
Smallmouth bass are piscivores, meaning they feed primarily on other fish. Various species of shiners, darters, dace, and sunfish are bass favorites. If anything, they love crayfish just as much as a small minnow. If you are able to spot a smally and it doesn=t react to a couple of accurate casts with a minnow-imitating lure, give it a couple minutes rest, then toss a jig or crawdad-like crankbait and work it like a fleeing crayfish along the bottom.
At this time of year the abundance of other aquatic and terrestrial insects allow smallmouth to diversify their menu. If you are a fly fishing fan, it’s the perfect time to target these fish with large floating or slow-sinking patterns which imitate, damselflies, dragon flies or cicadas and crickets.
If you are unwilling to put down your fishing rods and wait for the fall bite to start; remember, the late summer bite for smallmouth is happening right now.