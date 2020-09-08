RENSSELAER — On Dec. 28, 2019, my then boyfriend, Kyle Semenyna, proposed to me after three years of dating. We quickly realized we wanted to have a private, yet fun wedding so we planned to go to Vegas in September 2020. Then COVID-19 hit and our hopes of having a fun Vegas wedding was no longer an option.
We spent several weeks discussing different options because waiting was not in the books for us. We quickly realized that we could plan the perfect outdoor wedding locally. We got to work and within one and half months were able to put together the perfect private ceremony.
On July 24, 2020 we wed at Potawatomi Park underneath a tree. Our officiant’s wife sang our first dance song as we danced through the park. We walked around Rensselaer taking pictures, laughing, and enjoying our perfect COVID wedding!
Love,
The new Mr. and Mrs. Semenyna