On Aug. 24, 1919, Jaradean “Jane” Vernice was born to Jess and Effie Wynkoop. Jane was one of nine siblings. She married Leo Ambrose Stalbaum on June 28, 1946. This year marks her 100th birthday, a birthday that took 10 decades to reach; 100 years of memories; 100 years of life.
To celebrate Jane’s life, 100 candles will be lit for her. For those of you that would like to send Jane a birthday greeting, please address greetings as follows:
Jaradean Stalbaum
C/O Aperion Care
10352 N 600 East
DeMotte IN 46310
Happy birthday Jane!