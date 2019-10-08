Mac and Linda Howard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii, accompanied by children and grandchildren. The couple were married on Oct. 6, 1969, in Wheatfield with Rev. Roger Sculley officiating his first marriage ceremony. The couple have three children, Mac "Shane" (Jennifer) Howard, Stacy (Dale) DeHaan and Stephany (Steve) Sipe; and six grandchildren, whom they love to spend time with, Macshane and Myah Howard, Dale DeHaan II and Hunter DeHaan, Lyndsey and Lauren Sipe.
Celebrating 50th anniversary
Cheri Shelhart
