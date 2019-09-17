The Belstra Relay for Life team raised just over $2,900 at their Pork Chop Fundraiser Sept. 14, towards the fight against cancer. A special thank you to Yesteryear Meat Shop, Valente Coss, BMC employees that helped out that day or baked and everyone that stopped by to support our cause.
Beltra's hosts Relay for Life raising funds for American Cancer Society
Cheri Shelhart
