DEMOTTE — A soon-to-be bride and groom were surprised Sunday afternoon when a parade of well-wishers, some in decorated vehicles, drove by with honking horns and shouts of love and best wishes to the couple. Unaware a small parade was being organized to help lift the spirits of the couple who plan to marry on May 24, the couple, Sarah Orsag and Devon Tummins, was spending the day together at her parent’s home.
Abbie Orsag, whose daughter is the bride-to-be, said, “We didn’t want to completely neglect our bride-to-be in the midst of many setbacks.” A shower had been planned for April 5, but was cancelled when the governor asked the public to refrain from gatherings of 50 people or more.
“Everything was abruptly placed on hold for the time being,” Abbie said. “The honeymoon has been postponed until July, courtesy of the resort.”
Friends and family wanted a way to show support and encouragement to the couple during this time. As suggestions started to come in, Sarah’s family decided to hold this last minute celebration put together by her sisters, friends, and the couple’s moms. They wanted this to be uplifting and memorable.
Sarah was told to dress nicely and her sister did her make-up although she had no idea why. The groom-to-be was working on a puzzle and was told to put on his shoes, which he did, and they were told to come outside. As they headed out the door, they were led to the roadside where the parade of friends and family were visible up the road.
Abbie Orsag said her daughter has said she doesn’t wish to magnify her own personal trial when so many are hurting right now, but they didn’t want to minimize her disappointments either by showing her and her fiance, Devon some love and encouragement. After the short parade, the couple was driven to the Christian Church in DeMotte to be greeted from afar by the well-wishers and to receive gifts on a strategically placed table in the parking lot.
Orsag, of DeMotte, and Tummins, of Kalamazoo, were engaged in January and immediately began making plans for the May 24 wedding. “We had a blast planning all the details together and had secured our last vendor the week before Indiana announced its stay at home order. The shower and all other pre-wedding events got canceled right away, which was disappointing but we tried to focus on the excitement that we will be getting married no matter what,” Sarah said. Wedding plans are now on hold as they wait to see what will happen. If they can’t have the big church wedding they planned, they will probably have a private ceremony.
“There have been moments when we’ve felt disappointment that all our ‘perfect’ plans have been changed, but we’ve been so blessed by things like this surprise shower that we know the alternative can be even better than what we originally planned,” Sarah said. “Since the beginning of our relationship, we’ve prayed that God would lead us into His best and we’re trusting Him to answer that every day! Much more than any disappointment, we feel so incredibly loved by and grateful for our families and every person who showed up, decorated their cars, and showered us with joy Sunday!”