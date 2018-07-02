At the Indiana Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) Awards Banquet on June 11, Steve Inman, retired Agriculture teacher from Kankakee Valley High School, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 12 years of service as the Indiana FFA Fruit Sales Program coordinator.
From 2005 to 2017, Mr. Inman coordinated an up-charge to cooperating fruit companies to benefit the Indiana FFA Foundation along with the Indiana FFA State Officer Scholarship Fund and the NAAE Agricultural Educator Relief Fund. The total Indiana FFA Foundation earnings for Inman’s term was $340,794. His responsibilities included sending contracts to cooperating fruit companies; informing Indiana FFA Chapters, which fruit companies signed contracts for the Indiana FFA Fruit Sales Program; collecting money for the Indiana FFA Foundation; reporting fruit sales from cooperating companies with the Indiana Agriculture Teachers; and awarding the Indiana FFA State Officers with scholarship money.
Later this summer, Mr. Inman will be competing for the Region IV Lifetime Achievement Award through the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE).