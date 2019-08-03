White and Jasper counties are considered “maternity deserts,” according to a map of counties that charts a lack maternal services.
The map is courtesy of the nonprofit March of Dimes, which defines a maternity desert as “a county in which access to to prenatal health care services is limited or absent, either through lack of services or barriers to a woman’s ability to access that care.”
As there are no facilities in White or Jasper counties that regularly deliver babies for local women, each county counts as a maternity desert, making it two of many in rural Indiana.
This means women living in White and Jasper counties preparing to give birth must travel to hospitals between 30 minutes to hours away to have a child.
A report compiled by March of Dimes in 2018 outlines the dangers of such deserts — of which there are 33 in Indiana.
The lack of maternal care in rural areas isn’t uncommon, as the report explains the decline in offered services has been happening for about the past decade and could be related to the increase in maternal mortality.
“Along with efforts to reduce preventable maternal mortality and morbidity,” the report states, “ensuring access to maternity care for all women has the potential to reduce disparities in maternity care across the U.S. and improve birth outcomes for all.”
A similarly grim report from the United Health Foundation shows how Indiana has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the nation.
The foundation’s website lays out how Indiana’s maternal mortality rate increased from about 35 deaths up to 41 deaths per 100,000 live births since 2016. Compared to the national average of about 17 deaths per 100,000 births, Indiana ranks as the 46th state in maternal mortality rates — making it the fourth-worst state for new mothers.
What is women’s health?
People often erroneously boil all of women’s health down to just reproductive health and the systems involved in pregnancy, childbirth and maternity.
Though those areas are certainly included in the wider definition of women’s health, hospitals and women’s centers also cater to other needs: cardiovascular health, menstrual cycles, hyperthyroidism, osteoporosis, bone density issues, menopause, breast cancer, anemia and urinary tract infections.
These, along with a slew of other conditions, affect women differently than men, according to nurse practitioner Sharon Johnson, of the Clinic of Family Medicine in Rensselaer.
“Women’s health, to me, is everything that women go through,” she said. “That begins even when you’re a teenager. There’s a lot of depression; there’s a lot of anxiety; there’s a lot of insomnia, sleep issues with women. So focusing on women’s health is a lot.”
Johnson sees women from the time they are working to become — or keep from becoming — pregnant all the way to their geriatric years. She works in a small family clinic across the street from Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Franciscan bought the hospital several years ago, Johnson said, around the same time the facility stopped delivering babies.
Pregnant women usually travel to Crown Point or Lafayette to deliver their baby, Johnson said.
“(Franciscan Health) doesn’t have neonatal intensive care,” she said. “So the hospital across the street has actually cut back on a lot of services.”
Downsizing
While Hoosier women are dying at higher rates during and after pregnancy, more rural hospitals are closing the doors of their delivery units in favor of turning pregnant women toward larger, better equipped hospitals, farther away from home.
Dr. Jeffrey Myers has been working in the Indiana University Health system for years, and usually works at IU Arnett in Lafayette. He also visits Monticello every Wednesday to attend to about 17 to 18 patients in a day.
“Up to six years ago, roughly, they delivered babies in Monticello for many, many years,” Myers said. “And then, due to a variety of factors, including the cost of delivering obstetric services to a small hospital, they closed labor and delivery here.
“So this is IU Health/IU Arnett’s effort to maintain gynecology and obstetrics care in the community.”
Why are so many small hospitals shutting down their delivery units that have been around for decades?
Myers said some hospitals either don’t have the capability or don’t want to employ facilities like a newborn intensive care unit or obstetric-specific anesthesiologist.
The doctor noted that IU Health White Memorial Hospital is fully capable of helping a woman all the way from conception to prenatal care, and it can provide minor procedures like ablations and small surgeries. He just doesn’t deliver babies while in town due to all the complications that might happen during a high-risk pregnancy.
A relatively low birth volume also accounts for the removal of IU White’s delivery unit, Myers said.
Rhonda Jones, the hospital’s senior public relations coordinator, said beyond the low demand for a delivery unit, Indiana law doesn’t really encourage small rural hospitals to deliver babies.
“The Indiana Department of Health does not encourage OB units at hospitals with volumes of less than 300 deliveries per year,” Jones said in an email. “This is why many smaller programs have decided to close, including Crawfordsville, Rensselaer, Frankfort and IU Health White Memorial.”
What must hospitals have?
No Indiana law or rule exists to mandate what Hoosier hospitals must provide in terms of maternal care, but that may change by the end of 2019.
A ruling document is currently making its way through the Indiana State Department of Health to the governor’s desk that would include standards for different levels of maternal care depending on the size and capabilities of the hospital.
The document would define a hospital’s delivery units at a certain level, one through four, of obstetric and neonatal facility. The level would depend on the nursing staff, medication, specialized intensive units, treatments and other services made available to women giving birth. A Level Four facility would offer the highest level of care.
The rule is estimated to be adopted before November, according to the ISDH website. As of July 30, it had been submitted to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who will then forward it to Gov. Holcomb for his signature.
Though there aren’t any official Hoosier mandates in place, the IU Health system already holds itself to the high standards of several national organizations.
Jones said IU Health traditionally follows the standards the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Women’s Health Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.
Still, once the rule goes into effect, hospitals will have to submit applications to the ISDH to be classified at their appropriate level of obstetric care.
“All hospitals with OB and NICU units will submit an application to the state to indicate what level they operate at,” Jones said, “and the ISDH will then complete a thorough evaluation to determine if the facility meets the specific standards.”