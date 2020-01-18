Each year the Center for Disease Control works to predict which strains of influenza (flu) will be prevalent to produce an effective vaccine.
An indicator in how the U.S. flu season will progress is based on the Australian flu season. The flu season in Australia was early and severe, and we are following that pattern.
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by different strains of the influenza virus. The symptoms include fever or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Children may have vomiting and diarrhea.
Doctors are saying this flu season could go down as the worst in a decade. It is not too late to get the flu vaccine.
Flu vaccination should optimally occur before the onset of flu activity in the community, but it is still beneficial if received later in the season. People who get vaccinated may still get sick, but are about half as likely to get as sick as someone who was not vaccinated.
Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing flu complications. These complications include pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections. Small children, elderly adults, and people with chronic health problems are in that higher risk group.
Flu can make chronic health problems worse, such as asthma, heart failure and diabetes.
In addition to getting a seasonal flu vaccine, you can take everyday preventive actions like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs.
If you are sick with flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading flu to others. In addition, there are prescription medications called antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness.
CDC recommends that people who are at high risk of developing serious flu complications and who get flu symptoms during flu season be treated with flu antiviral drugs as quickly as possible
Remember, antibodies made in response to a flu vaccine with one flu virus sometimes can provide protection against different but related flu viruses. Even though a less than ideal match may result in reduced vaccine effectiveness against the flu virus that is different from what is in the flu vaccine, but it still provides some protection against flu illness.
Have a healthy new year!