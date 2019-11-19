DEMOTTE — Dr. Ann Achufusi, a new physician to the Franciscan Physician Network at the DeMotte Health Center was the guest speaker recently at a DeMotte Chamber luncheon sponsored by Franciscan Health. Her topic for the day was “Healthy Living Without Breaking the Bank, Age Well and Live a Good Life.” She is board certified in both family medicine and geriatrics.
Achufusi studied at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and did her residency at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and her fellowship in geriatric medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Her clinical interests also include women’s health, preventive medicine, mental/behavioral medicine and outpatient medicine.
She explained there are five regions where a large number of the population live actively past the age of 100, including the city of Loma Linda, California. “What do they do the rest of the country doesn’t?” she asked. She answered, saying a large population in the town are Seventh Day Adventists, which asks its members to eat well-balanced vegetarian diets and avoid meat, exercise, enjoy pure water, fresh air and sunshine, avoid putting harmful substances into the body, including alcohol and drugs, and take a break by observing the Sabbath. In Sardinia, Italy, another region where citizens live longer, she said, eat meat but in moderation.
The most common way to get live healthy without breaking the bank is by moving naturally (walking, bending, stooping), having a right outlook and know your purpose, down shift (take a break) and eat wisely. She explained the 80% rule, which is to stop eating when 80% full rather than completely full and over a lifetime, a person will end up eating less. Have a “plant slant” and “wine at 5.”
She said we should also “belong.” Family is first and we should belong to the “right tribe” or group of people in your tight-knit community, whether it’s a church group, family or friends group. People who live well and live long live in communities where generations live together and take care of each other.
“Can I buy it in a bottle,” she asked. The answer is no. “Be careful what you spend your money on,” she said. “Talk to your doctor. You can be better by just eating right.”
Achufusi said people don’t talk to their doctor or health care provider about the cost of care, so people will visit a doctor, then not follow up with prescribed medication because it is too expensive. They also avoid going to a doctor altogether over concern for costs, including time, transportation, loss of work.
“It is the elephant in the room,” she said. She isn’t sure how much something will cost or how much insurance will pay. She said people are afraid to talk to the doctor about costs because they worry they’ll get sub-par care if they do.
“We need to make the cost of care conversations routine. We should screen everyone for cost concerns. This is a team sport,” she said. “Know prices! Ask! Ask! Ask!” she continued.
“Failure to plan is planning to fail,” she said.
Living actively as a senior requires prevention, immunization and screening tests, she said. She said Medicare has a annual wellness benefit that pays for the visit at no cost to the patient.
“Feel empowered,” she said. “Ask questions. Advocate for yourself more.”
She said she has been researching the cost of delivery for herself because she is pregnant and it depends on the facility and insurance.
“It’s not very easy,” she said. “There is a lot that we, as medical care providers, need to learn.”
All things in moderation is a good philosophy to follow.
“Exercise, live well and drink wine at 5,” she concluded with a smile.