INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-school time, but learning isn’t just for kids. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering its first-ever virtual Day of Learning Friday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
This is an a la carte event that will include education programs, updates on dementia research, information on advocacy and public policy, an update on the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a panel of caregivers who will share how Alzheimer’s Association resources have helped them during their journey and a Q&A session with a Greater Indiana Chapter social worker, who will discuss how caregivers can take care of their own mental health, even during this pandemic. Participants will also have the chance to hear from a Helpline agent about the free, 24/7 support they provide to those affected by dementia.
“When people think of the Alzheimer’s Association, they may only think of one aspect of what we do, but we actually fight Alzheimer’s disease on so many fronts, and we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to learn about everything we do to support families and work to end this disease,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “Our hope is that the caregiver stories will be especially powerful. It is one thing for our staff to tell those affected by this disease about all the programs we offer, but it is another thing to hear directly from caregivers about how these services helped them when they needed it most.”
Registration is free and available at alz.org/CRF or via the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900. Login information for all of these sessions will be provided upon registration. Many will also be simulcast on Facebook live at Facebook.com/AlzIndiana.
Professionals who work with those affected by dementia may be eligible for one continuing education unit (CEU) provided in partnership with the IU School of Social Work.