Jasper County Highway Department reminds residents the Jasper County Frost Law will go into effect at 6 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, and will remain active until further notice. No trucks over 16,000 lbs declared gross weight allowed and fines up to $7500.00 will be enforced during this time.
Frost Law takes effect Friday morning
