INDIANAPOLIS — To assist students and families in filing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event on Monday, April 13 between 7-9 p.m. The deadline to file the FAFSA in Indiana is April 15.
Students and families can seek assistance through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by Commission staff members during the live event. Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.
WHAT: Indiana FAFSA Frenzy Virtual Event
WHO: Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff and INvestED Indiana team members
WHEN: Monday, April 13, 2020 7-9 p.m. (ET)
WHERE: Online: Learn More Indiana social media accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)
By text and phone: To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestED any time at (317) 715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-232-1072 o 317-617-0318.
Note: Please note, do not share your Social Security Number or other private information over social media. Please be patient during the event. If you cannot get ahold of someone by phone, leave a voicemail and they will return your call when they are available.
Students and families can contact the Commission’s Outreach staff and the INvestED team at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.
Assistance with filing the FAFSA is open to anyone – regardless of age – planning to attend or thinking of attending college or some form of postsecondary education in the fall. Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families – despite socioeconomic status. Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens up opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid.
Information needed to file the FAFSA
Federal Student Aid ID (the FSA ID is a username and password created through the FAFSA website)
Social Security number
Driver’s license number
Student and parents’ or guardians’ 2018 federal tax returns (IRS forms 1040, 1040EZ or 1040A); students under age 23 require a parents’ or guardians’ information in addition to their own
Records of money earned, including W-2 forms and recent bank statements
Alien registration numbers or permanent residence cards, if students or parents/guardians are not U.S. citizens.