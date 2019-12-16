Winter Wonderlab
Journey through the wonders of winter with cool, hands-on icy science while getting into the holiday spirit. Winter Wonderlab takes place at the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond on Dec. 20, from 5 - 8 p.m. Tickets are $8/person; $25/group of four. Visit clcnwi.com to purchase tickets. All ages welcome!
Holiday Pops with South Shore Orchestra
Enjoy a traditional holiday celebration with entire family will enjoy with Holiday Pops! Classic and contemporary music will be played during this concert at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso on Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at memorialoperahouse.com.
Winter Solstice Hike and Campfire
Choose between two locations for the Winter Solstice and campfire. Visit the Indiana Dunes National Park Dune Ridge Trail on Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. (nps.gov/indu) or Oak Ridge Prairie in Griffith at 3:30 p.m. (lakecountyparks.com). Dress for the weather to enjoy the hike and afterward, enjoy a campfire. Please check respective websites for additional details.
"A Christmas Story" Comes Home
There's still time to enjoy the free exhibit, "A Christmas Story" Comes Home at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Santa will visit on weekends leading to Christmas. Don't miss the Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest on Dec. 21, or stroll through the exhibit to view the animated displays depicting popular scenes from this classic holiday movie.
Holiday Gift Gallery
Find the perfect handmade gift at Art Barn School of Art's Holiday Gift Gallery on Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit artbarnschool.org to learn about upcoming workshops for children and adults. Art Barn is located at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso.
Ice Skating and Sledding
For a listing of northwest Indiana's iceskating locations, sledding hills and other winter activities, visit alongthesouthshore.com.