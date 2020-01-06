Volunteer Workday at Kankakee Sands
Join the Nature Conservancy for the first 2020 Volunteer Workday on Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon (CST). Dress for the weather; a small hike to the prairie will start the workday off. RSVP is required by contacting Garet Litwiler 419-908-3601 or by email at garet.litwiler@tnc.org.
Long Johns on Winter Warmer Bash
Put on your long johns and enjoy Burn ‘Em Brewing’s 5th Annual bash on Jan. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. The event will feature special releases, live music, local food and more. This is a family-friendly event.
Kashmir at Theatre at the Center
Hear the best of Led Zeppelin during this performance at Theatre at the Center in Munster on Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30/adults. Learn more at theatreatthecenter.com.
Snow Day with the Snow Queen
The Snow Queen and Snow Princess will make appearances at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting on Jan. 11, at noon. The event includes a snowflake craft, fake snow creation, snow story time and more. Visit mascothalloffame.com for details and other upcoming events.
Pairing Dinner
Asparagus and 18th Street Distillery have paired up to bring you a special dinner on Jan. 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Advance tickets are necessary and includes six courses and cocktails made from 18th Street’s gin, bourbon, vodka and rum. Call 219-794-0000 for more information.