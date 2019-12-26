Winter Activities
Enjoy hiking, sledding, ice skating at more throughout northwest Indiana. Rental skates are available at Deep River Waterpark, Valparaiso's Central Park Plaza and Crown Point's Bulldog Park. Indoor skating is also available at Midwest Training and Ice in St. John. Sledding and hiking opportunities are also available throughout the region. Visit alongthesouthshore.com for indoor and outdoor winter activities.
First Day Hike
Spend the first day of the new year hiking at the Indiana Dunes State Park. This state-wide initiative encourages you to get out and explore and connect with the outdoors. Takes place on Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon in Chesterton. Visit www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm for details.
Pierogi Drop 2020
Ring in the new year in style at the annual Pierogi Drop. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. you can enjoy fireworks, entertainment, beer garden and the 10-foot pierogi dropping 90 feet at midnight! Follow Pierogi Drop 2020 on Facebook for details. Events take place on Dec. 31 at the intersection of 119th Street and Atchison Avenue in Whiting.
Motown and More
Celebrate the new year with the sounds of Motown & More on Dec. 31 performed by Sheryl Youngblood. Two shows available at The Theatre at the Center in Munster; the first at 6 p.m. and second at 10 p.m. Get your tickets at theatreatthecenter.com or call 219-836-3255.
Bellabration
This kid-friendly party will take place at Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a countdown to the balloon drop. Visit earlier to make noisemakers and ring in the new year. Visit mybellaboos.com for details.