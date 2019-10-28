WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield American Legion is accepting donations for the Indiana Veterans’ Home in W. Lafayette. The donations may be brought to the Legion on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Veterans’ Home is in need of the following items:
• Pleather recliners and lift chairs
• Wal-Mart gift cards
• Bathroom items including shaving cream and alcohol free after shave
• Snacks including soft snack cakes, cheese and crackers/peanut butter crackers, small candy bars
• Storage containers or small cabinets
• Electric razors
• Glue, construction paper, velvet pictures with markers
• Linen handkerchiefs, bandanas, wash clothes, hand towels, craft kits
• Baby dolls and stuffed animals
• Memory games
• DVD and DVD players
• Clothes: sweat pants large to 5X, T-shirts 2X – 4X, men’s boxer briefs, women’s underwear, men’s baseball shorts, pocket T-shirts, men’s pajama pants
• Gift cards for iTunes, phone card
For more information on donations, please contact the American Legion at 956-4773.