By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield American Legion is accepting donations for the Indiana Veterans’ Home in W. Lafayette. The donations may be brought to the Legion on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Veterans’ Home is in need of the following items:

• Pleather recliners and lift chairs

• Wal-Mart gift cards

• Bathroom items including shaving cream and alcohol free after shave

• Snacks including soft snack cakes, cheese and crackers/peanut butter crackers, small candy bars

• Storage containers or small cabinets

• Electric razors

• Glue, construction paper, velvet pictures with markers

• Linen handkerchiefs, bandanas, wash clothes, hand towels, craft kits

• Baby dolls and stuffed animals

• Memory games

• DVD and DVD players

• Clothes: sweat pants large to 5X, T-shirts 2X – 4X, men’s boxer briefs, women’s underwear, men’s baseball shorts, pocket T-shirts, men’s pajama pants

• Gift cards for iTunes, phone card

For more information on donations, please contact the American Legion at 956-4773.

