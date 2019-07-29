“I am a bachelor but I prefer to live in my own home. My enthusiasms include golf, travel, horse-racing, and the spoken drama. My antipathies are social show-offs, bigots on religion, fanatics on total abstinence, and all persons who take themselves seriously. I love to put on big parties or celebrations and see a throng of people having a good time.” — George Ade on George Ade.
Join the Newton County Public Library and The George Ade Historic Preservation Commission for a grown-up field trip filled with stories, history, and a glimpse into the life of humorist and playwright George Ade. Commission member Kealy Myers will share her knowledge about Ade and his home on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. at Hazelden.
Hazelden is located about 2 miles east of Brook, Indiana on State Road 16. The physical address is 3690 E State Road 16, Brook.
Parking is available. This home is not handicapped accessible. This field trip is for adults 18 years of age and older.
Please register for this field trip by calling Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490, visiting the Library, or online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
For more information contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us