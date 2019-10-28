Veterans Day logo

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 will celebrate and honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Legion Hall in DeMotte. The guest speaker will be Judge John D. Potter of the 30th Judicial Circuit, Jasper County Circuit Court in Rensselaer. The Covenant Christian High School choir will perform and the American Legion members will fire a 21-gun salute to honor all veterans. A reception will follow. Everyone is invited to attend this important celebration.

Tags