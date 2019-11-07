DeMotte
The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 will celebrate and honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Legion Hall in DeMotte. The guest speaker will be Judge John D. Potter of the 30th Judicial Circuit, Jasper County Circuit Court in Rensselaer. The Covenant Christian High School choir will perform and the American Legion members will fire a 21-gun salute to honor all veterans. A reception will follow. Everyone is invited to attend this important celebration.
Kankakee Valley High School
KVHS will hold their annual Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. to honor our Veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our country. We invite all Veterans and their families to attend. There will be snacks and drinks starting at 12:30 p.m. Please check in at the main entrance of the high school, Door 5. We hope to see you there.
Kankakee Valley Intermediate School
KV Intermediate School will host the annual Veterans Day program in the school’s gymnasium beginning at 9:30 a.m. Veterans and guests are invited to attend as the students honor all who have served our country. The school suggests all visitors to the program arrive between 9 and 9:20 a.m.
Hebron High School
Hebron High School will host a Veterans Day program in the school’s gymnasium and is open to the public. The program will be held Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. The high school encourages local veterans to attend.
Rensselaer
The City of Rensselaer will be putting on its annual Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. that day, in Weston Cemetery. Rensselaer Mayor Stephen Wood recently confirmed that he will be the event’s main speaker. The Rensselaer Central School Corporation will also be holding events for Veterans Day. One such annual program is Van Rensselaer Elementary School’s event on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Local elementary school students will be able to perform patriotic songs for local veterans. They will also hear from a veteran speaker, who will share what his thoughts on what America and patriotism mean to him.