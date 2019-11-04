Veterans Recognition Service
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee will host a recognition service on Nov. 9, at Stoney Run in Leroy. The event is free and open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m. Call 219-769-7275 for details.
Veterans Appreciation Day
Celebrate Veterans Day with the 6th Annual Appreciation Day parade on Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.
The parade will travel from Olcott Avenue, down 173rd Street and ends at the Hessville Park Veterans Memorial in Hammond. Visit gohammond.com for details.
History Road Show
The Cedar Lake Historical Association will host a pop-up museum at Monon Park on Nov. 7 from 6-7 p.m. Participation is free; but RSVP is required. Visit Eventbrite.com to save your spot. Monon Park is located at 13701 Lauerman Street in Cedar Lake.
Tinitastic Tuesdays at Sage
Enjoy a delicious meal and $5 martinis for lunch and dinner at Sage. The event takes place each Tuesday. Sage Restaurant is located at 157 W. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. See this week’s menu at sagerestaurant.net or follow them on Facebook.
Meet the Animals & Family Hike
Meet the animals at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. Animals at the farm include horses, sheep, goats, ducks, chickens, turkeys and bunnies. A family hike will take place at 11 a.m. Visit Sunset Hill on Facebook for details and other events.