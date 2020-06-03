MONTICELLO – The Tuesday Night Cruisers are back, but they won’t be in their usual spot.
The group of classic car collectors known for showing off their cool rides every Tuesday evening, from May to October each year in downtown Monticello, have bounced between locations the past two years for various reasons.
On June 2, the cruisers gathered for the first time since late last year at The Sportsman Inn, just across the river in Carroll County at 12340 N. Upper Lakeshore Dr., Monticello.
According to Ken Prieboy, chairman of the Tuesday Night Cruisers, that’ll be the location of their Tuesday night gatherings for this year.
“We hated to leave the downtown area, but for this year anyway, it seemed to be our only choice,” he said. “We’ll see how things go this year and make a decision on what to do for next year.”
This year, COVID-19 health emergency restrictions kept the group from gathering during the last four weeks. Compounding the issue is planned construction projects in the downtown area that will close some roads that will call for detours, some that will last until November.
The group has used a small portion of West Broadway Street (between North Illinois and South Main streets) and North Illinois Street (between West Broadway and West Washington streets) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
“Unfortunately, the city would need North Illinois Street for detour routes so we couldn’t close it like we normally do during our cruise nights,” Prieboy said. “They did offer us the use of the Century Link Building parking lot just north of the Knights of Columbus Building, but due to virus concerns they didn’t want us to start until July 7.”
Prieboy presented that information to the group. Many of the car owners, he said, travel into Monticello from all directions and would likely encounter delays because of the construction and detours.
“They weren’t too excited about parking and sitting in a parking lot (since there is no shade),” he said.
But the biggest issue, Prieboy said, was having to wait until July 7.
“That seemed like an eternity to a bunch that was ready to get their cars out the first of May,” he said. “We had to start looking elsewhere.”
Enter The Sportsman Inn, who Prieboy said reached out and offered up their hospitality.
“The (Tuesday Night Cruisers) felt it would be a great place to see how things work out,” he said. “There’s a lot of grassy areas to park in and (owner) George (Wade) is putting together some ideas to open up the banquet building … and offer food and beverages for us.”
Prieboy said The Sportsman Inn plans to build Tuesday night’s up with live music and other specials.
“(Wade) loves classic cars and is very excited to be a part of our cruise night,” he said.
Tuesday Night Cruise events will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern until late October.