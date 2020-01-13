The Inner Solar System
The Merrillville Community Planetarium will present The Inner Solar System on Jan. 17-18, and Jan. 24-25, at 7:30 p.m. The program will explore the inner solar system including the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. Admission is $4/adults and $2/children. Seating is limited. Call 219-650-5486 for more information.
Trivia Night at Lambstone Cellars Winery
Enjoy an evening of pop culture trivia at Lambstone Cellars Winery in Valparaiso. Stop in for trivia, wine flights and tastings on Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. Visit lambstonecellarswinery.com for this and other events.
The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
The Venue will welcome back the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular on Jan. 18 ,at 8 p.m. This is a 21 and over show and held at The Venue, located inside the Horseshoe Casino Hammond. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and range in price from $34-80.
Big Barn Beer Fest
Join County Line Orchard for the annual Big Barn Beer Fest on Jan. 25 from 2- 6 p.m. Tickets include samplings of more than 100 of the region's best craft brews, live music and a food buffet. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com and range from $15-$55.
Trivia Night
Visit with friends at Plat 35 Brewery in Porter, reoccuring Wednesdays through January from 6 - 8 p.m. Follow Plat 35 on Facebook.com for details.