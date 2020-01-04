RENSSELAER — The Indiana State Bar Association and Null Volunteer Lawyers, Inc., will provide a free “Talk to a Lawyer” event on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Jasper County Community Services building in Rensselaer.
JCCS is located at 967 E. Leopold St.
As a service to the public, lawyers will volunteer their time to answer legal questions and give brief (usually 10 to 15 minutes) legal consultations at JCCS from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. Just walk in; no appointment is needed.
This is the 17th year for the public service event, which has made stops in Jasper County over the past decade.
If you can’t make it to the local site, you can call 1-800-266-2581 on Jan. 20 during a statewide call-in. You will be directed to Indianapolis attorneys and calls between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., CST, will be answered in the order in which they are received.