Lubeznik Arts Festival
Coming back for the 38th year, the Lubeznik Arts Festival will connect festival goers to art exhibits and programming. Enjoy the fine art and fine craft on August 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lubeznik Center for the Arts located at 101 W. 2nd Street in Michigan City.Visit lubeznikcenter.org for more information.
27th Annual Hobart Lakefront Festival
Enjoy four days of fun along Hobart's lake shore at Lakefront Park from Aug. 15-18. Listen to live music, enjoy the beer garden and bring the kids for inflatable slides and obstacle courses. Don't miss the Dam Duck Tape & Cardboard Regatta on Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. Learn more at cityofhobart.org.
Los Lobos at the Prairie Magic Music Festival
Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the sounds of Los Lobos at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Aug. 17. Doors open at noon and music begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door. This show is rain or shine. Visit portercountyparks.org for details.
Amber Waves
Visit the Jasper County Fairgrounds for the second annual Amber Waves on Aug. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. Ticket holders can enjoy craft beer, meads and ciders as well as live entertainment and local food vendors. For a list of vendors and to purchase tickets, visit amberwavesbrewfest.com.
Chautauqua in the Dunes
Join the Indiana Dunes State Park for a contemporary Chautauqua experience on Aug. 15-18. Chautauqua is an education model that exposes people to worldwide cultural and artistic performances, lectures and more. The Indiana Dunes State Park is located at 1600 N. 25 E. in Chesterton. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
South Shore Beer Fest
Tickets are now available for the inaugural South Shore Beer Fest! For a limited time, enjoy a discounted ticket, at $35, for the Sept. 21, event at Whihala Beach in Whiting. Sample brews from nearly 50 Midwest breweries while enjoying the view of Lake Michigan. Tickets and a list of breweries can be found at drinkin.beer. Must be 21 and over.