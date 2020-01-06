LaCROSSE — A report on the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow rivers will be presented to the Kankakee River Basin Commission in LaCrosse on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 12-1:30 p.m., CST. The meeting will be held at the Center of LaCrosse at 100 S. Washington St.
The commission’s 40-year work plan on the mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana will also be addressed. Executive director Scott Pelath will make a presentation regarding the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow rivers before time is allowed for the public to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the future of both rivers.
The Kankakee River Basin drains 2,989 square miles in Northwest Indiana and the Kankakee River crosses Starke, Jasper and Newton counties to the south and LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties to the north.
The Yellow River flows into the Kankakee from the northeast.
For more information, see the commission’s website at www.kankakeeandyellowrivers.org. Any questions regarding the public information meeting and similar future events can be addressed to Pelath at sdpelath@gmail.com or kankakeeriverbasin@gmail.com.