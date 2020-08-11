RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, was canceled due to a power outage. It is rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. a the Rensselaer Public Library. Meetings are open to the public.
Power outage causes last-minute cancellation
Cheri Shelhart
