By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, was canceled due to a power outage. It is rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. a the Rensselaer Public Library. Meetings are open to the public.