DEMOTTE — It is a proven fact that animals encourage positive attitudes and happiness in the daily lives for those that enjoy pets. The Fase Senior Center wanted to offer an opportunity to our participants for those that may not have pets, or would like to experience a time of enjoyment, with some very “adorable” and “playful” puppies at our Senior Center. Please join us on Thursday, Aug. 8, noon.
Reserve a lunch on this day. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
Call 987-7909 no later than 9 a.m. the day before.
Meal participants must be 60 years if age or older
55 and older for all activities.