DEMOTTE — Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte is hosting an open house on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the new Memory Care unit and the renovations to the rest of the facility. At 6 p.m., Wilbert Hamstra will talk about the new wing and the facility he was inspired to build after his own father went to live in a nursing home.
Hamstra, who built The Hamstra Group from a small company to a national construction business, wanted to build a suitable space for people to live out their senior years in comfort after seeing the conditions of the facility where his father was placed.
He wanted the building to be comfortable, convenient and not look or smell like a nursing home. He proposed the plan to area churches and began raising money to build the non-profit retirement “village,” which celebrated its 20th year just last year.
This year, a new wing will open for those with dementia and/or Alzheimers. It will be a safe and secure area with a street scene design, its own dining room, nurses station and private rooms.
It boasts a sensory room, called a “Snoezelen Room,” which will have calming lighting and music for the residents. It is done in soothing colors and an aide or a therapist will accompany each resident as they relax and enjoy the soothing atmosphere. The Snoezelen Room was developed in the Netherlands for people with dementia.
The new wing has 14 private rooms, each with a walk-in/wheelchair accessible shower. The street scape, which portrays different home styles is meant to give the residents a way to find their own rooms, with each room having a different design. The hallway, dubbed, Oak Street, has street lamps and replicates a small boulevard.
An activity room will keep the residents busy and stimulated during the day, and in warmer weather, a separate secure outdoor area will be available to the residents as well.
The long-term care unit has added a new nurses station, new carpeting and a fresh coat of paint as well as a new day room with a fireplace for the seniors to come and warm up while watching television, reading or just relaxing. The long-term care unit is called Oak Branch 1 and 2.
There are also assisted living and independent living apartments located on the second floor. During the renovation, a new activity room was added for the residents, and a new chapel located on the second floor. The Golden Girls Bistro, a small restaurant open to the public was added last fall and is popular with residents and their families.
Since opening in 1999, the facility has added a short-term rehabilitation center called Oak Leaf. The newest addition for memory care will have staff trained in the “Positive Approach to Care” curriculum.
The curriculum includes enhanced knowledge of dementia, competence in hands-on techniques and practical strategies, learned skills to manage challenging situations and behaviors with an emphasis on decreased use of medication. It is developed to improve resident and family satisfaction and surpasses mandatory training requirements for Medicare and Medicaid.
The open house will give families the opportunity to view the new unit and learn about the facility if they are looking for a home for a loved one.
There is a list for residents interested in the new memory care wing, and there is still room to add to the list.
The public is welcome to come and view the new wing as well as look at the renovations that have taken place over the last year as the project unfolded. For more information, contact Oak Grove Retirement Village or go online to their website.