Thanksgiving Closing
The Newton County Public Library in Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, so that employees may celebrate Thanksgiving with their families.
The libraries will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29, at 9:30 a.m. The board and staff wishes everyone a happy and blessed Thanksgiving holiday.
December book discussion “A Redbird Christmas”
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will read and discuss Fannie Flagg’s charming Christmas novel “A Redbird Christmas.” Meet Oswald T. Campbell, a Chicagoan who moved to Lost River, Alabama for health reasons. Readers will meet the fine folks of Lost River, and learn about what truly heals. The Library will have copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at:
Satisfying side dishes at Roselawn
The Roselawn Recipe Exchange for November is a challenge to help plan our holiday meals! On Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., our participants will bring their favorite side dishes to share, along with copies of the recipes to share with other attendants.
We will spend an enjoyable evening preparing for the holidays by sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Family Game Night coming to Roselawn, Morocco
Join us for a fun evening for games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location!
Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.