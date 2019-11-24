Sandhill Crane Migration
See one of nature’s greatest spectacles at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area. Each fall, thousands of Sandhill Cranes visit the area’s shallow marshes. A viewing area is available to the public. Visit during sunrise and sunset for the vest viewing. Learn more at in.gov/dnr/fishwild.
Native American Celebration and Thanksgiving Turkey Walk
Experience Native American cooking techniques and learn how they lived on Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City. Take a walk along Friendship Trail and participate in crafts. Admission is free; learn more at friendshipgardens.org.
Black Friday Opt-Outside
Opt outside on Nov. 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with an expert-led hike at the Indiana Dunes National Park (West Beach). The hike is interactive and you will learn about birding, botany, insects, geology and ecology. Learn more at nps.gov/indu and share your experience with #OptOutside.
Model Train Show
More than 180 dealers will showcase model trains at the 6th annual Thanksgiving Train Show. The event takes place at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. respectively. Call 219-922-6083 for more information.
Miracle on 34th Street
This holiday classic features humor, spectacle and beloved songs. See it the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso beginning Nov. 29! For schedule and ticket information, visit memorialoperahouse.com.
Things That Go Bump in the Night
Inspired by “Where the Wild Things Are,” the beloved 1963 children’s book, Things That Go Bump in the Night will be on display at the South Shore Arts Gallery from until Feb. 2. This is the first part in an exhibition series that will run through April 2020. Learn more at southshoreartsonline.org.