Bids welcome at the Friends Of The Demotte Library Silent Auction
The Friends of the DeMotte Library invite book collectors to name their price during a Silent Auction, held throughout the month of March. Bidding will run through March 31, at 8 p.m. Winning bidders will be notified on April 1. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Friends of the Library for the purchase of equipment and services in support of the DeMotte Library. Items up for bid are housed in a display case near the circulation desk in the DeMotte Library. For more information, visit or call the library, (219) 987-2221.
Learn cooking tips and sample tasty bites at DeMotte Library’s “Cooking With Ruthie”
Culinary enthusiasts are invited to join us for “Cooking with Ruthie” on Saturday, March 14. at 11 a.m. in the DeMotte Library’s East Meeting Room. Come learn a few tricks to make cooking easier and enjoy some tasty bites, too! Learn about freezer meals, and watch Ruthie prepare a pasta dish and a dessert. Those in attendance will get to sample the delicious dishes! Registration is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
Shiver me timbers! Join us for “Escape Room: Pirate Treasure Hunt” at DeMotte Library!
Gather ‘round, maties in grades K-8 and join us for DeMotte Library’s “Escape Room: Pirate Treasure Hunt” on Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26, in the Story Time Room. See if you can solve the hints to find your way to the pirate treasure. Groups of 2-5 are encouraged to sign up for this challenge. Multiple sessions are available on both days from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This room is geared towards grades 3-5, so adults are encouraged to attend with their younger children to help, but do not need to sign up for a spot if they aren't actively participating. Sign up now, or ye'll walk the plank! Registration is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221.
Capture some fun at Wheatfield Library’s Nerf War/Capture The Flag event
Join us on Friday, March 20, from 6 - 8 p.m. as we play Nerf Wars/Capture the Flag. Ages 8 and up are welcome to attend, although anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees must bring their own unmodified Nerf gun and protective eye wear, but foam bullets will be provided. All guns and accessories must be labeled, and a liability waiver must be signed by a parent or legal guardian prior to the event. Refreshments provided. Registration for this family friendly event is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Friends Of The Wheatfield Library meet
The Friends of the Wheatfield Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that brings together involved, caring people who support and promote the services and programs of their community library. If you are interested in learning about this group, The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be meeting on Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00 p.m. All Friends members and those wishing to join the Friends of the Wheatfield Library are invited to attend. For more information, please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.