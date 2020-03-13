- We strongly encourage you to call ahead or visit online for event information on upcoming events in the region.
Leprechaun Hike
This all-ages hike will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day hunting for 4-leaf clovers and leprechaun homes in the forest. Please dress for the weather. Hike will take place at Stoney Run County Park in Leroy on Tuesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit lakecountyparks.com for details.
Tamburitzans
America’s longest running live stage production, the Tamburitzans, will come to the Munster Senior High School Auditorium on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$35. Visit thetamburitzans.org for ticket information.
Lunchtime Cabaret – Broadway Backwards
Enjoy the first in the 2020 series of Lunchtime Cabaret with laughter, backward heroes and masculine ingenues. This hour-long presentation will be held at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. Visit memorialoperahouse.com for details.
Laugh Local
Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy at Crown Brewing in Crown Point. Brian Aldridge will headline at the Friday, March 20 event. Tickets starts at $15. Visit Eventbrite.com for ticket information.