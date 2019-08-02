The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) will be hosting its second annual 5K Walk/Run event on Aug. 17, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and a race start time of 9 a.m. at the Lake Township Park. The cost of the event is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. There will also be a vendor event and rummage sale after the 5K walk / run, open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Vendor spaces, 10 X 10, are still available for a donation of $ 10. If you are interested, please contact the church at 219-992-3466. Near 1:30 p.m. the LVPC Wellness Team will have a demonstration of the various programs they lead. Those may include Zumba, Holy Yoga and the 3B’s Chair Exercises for Seniors.
The nostalgic 100+ year old church and its members have been an important part of the community for decades. The proceeds from the race will help support one or more of the various ministries available at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church. The Lake Village Presbyterian Church believes in helping the communities by discipleship, community events, and outreach programs and are proud to have helped many individuals and families in the communities where needs are requested and fulfilled. The vision for this event is to not only make this a yearly event but to also help raise money for the ministries while bringing the community together in peace and love.
LVPC also give thanks to Countryside Realty, James Construction, Hair Quarters, Blaney and Walton, Sycamore Drive-In, Robey Packaging and Equipment, Farm Bureau, The Popplewell & Scheidt Families who have blessed us with their sponsorship donations. If you have a free morning and would love to go out and support this event you will definitely be welcomed. Any questions about the 5K can be directed to Kim Gatewood at 219-671-1652. Thank You for your continued support!