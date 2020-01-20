KVHS — One single blood donation can save up to three lives. You have a chance to save those three people. Not only should you donate blood because the need for it is constant, but according to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood.
Kankakee Valley High School is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both students and adults can donate at this drive, although students will have to complete a form which they can find on the home screen of the Schoology website.
Adults do not need to sign this form, but both students and adults need to sign up through the redcrossblood.org website. Students must be 17 to donate but 16 year-olds can with a parent permission slip and all donors must bring something with their photo and birthdate. Kankakee Valley High School’s goal is 50 units, so let’s make it happen!
The host of the blood drive at KVHS, Susan Kwiatkowski, would like to point out that there are only select spots, so if you are unable to make it, let her know! That way, if another person was wanting to donate their blood, (and time), they absolutely can! It is also necessary to check the Red Cross website to make sure that all your height and weight requirements are up to par with the Red Cross standards.
You could be the one. You could save the three.