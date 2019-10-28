WHEATFIELD — Nov. 1 and 2, as well as Nov. 8 and 9, KV will be putting on the eclectic play “The Addams Family.” Jill Steiner, the play director at Kankakee Valley High School, has been teaching Drama at KVHS for 30 years, and has been a director for about 46 productions at the high school.
Arguably her favorite production was most likely “A Christmas Carol.” Not only because of the cast, but the faculty was included in that production, allowing the stage to create a whole different atmosphere for not only the cast, but the audience included.
One of the challenges within this production of the “Addams Family” has been creating the set, the crew having to create a museum of oddities on the stage. But what Steiner said the biggest challenge was compared to the other shows, and the show in itself, has been giving the students the ability to truly divulge into the characters themselves. She wants to tell her actors, “You are the challenge.”
This production is one that will stand out from others. Not only will the play be full of jokes, each character having different dimensions to themselves, and so much weirdness...the new lighting system that has been implemented for the auditorium will be used. Steiner said, “The audience is going to get to see the work these teenagers did to become excellent actors.”
Make sure to come out and support the KV actors and actresses!