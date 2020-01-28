Kniman United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual Chili/Soup Cook-Off at the church, located at 4887 W. 900 N. in Wheatfield, on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event will be held from 12-3 p.m. A freewill offering would be appreciated and there will also be a variety of baked goods for sale. Take-outs are available. Call (219) 781-2967 for more information.