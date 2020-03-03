RENSSELAER — Honorable Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native who is on the Indiana Court of Appeals, will be the keynote speaker at the second annual International Women’s Day celebration Sunday, March 8 at Embers in Rensselaer.
The speakers program, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m., features Rensselaer-native women and topics will focus on girls in sports and the 50th anniversary of women in FFA.
The event has been sold out, but it will be live-streamed on the Internationl Women’s Day Rensselaer Facebook page.
The afternoon program will run from 12-5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The program features a marketplace for people to explore and shop locally-owned women-made goods and women-owned businesses.
Vendor businesses will feature fresh cut flowers, giftware, pottery, makeup, nail art, local art, jewelry and other handmade goods. Vendors will also be selling baked goods and other homemade food.
In addition to shopping, attendees can make and take inspiring art. From 1-2 p.m. there will be breakout table talks centered on women in business and the labor market.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911.
This year’s celebration is important in the United States as it marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. It took 72 years, countless campaigns and hundreds of thousands of people mobilizing for women to win the right to vote.
Today, more than 68 million women vote in elections because of the courageous suffragists who never gave up the fight for equality.
With Rensselaer’s International Women’s Day this year, everyone is encouraged to vote and engage fully in the democratic process as well as to inspire civic action and persistence.
This year;s event is sponsored by Alliance Bank, Jasper Newton Foundation, Jasper County Tourism Commission, Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Rensselaer Pet Care.
—————
Patricia Riley Bio
(from courts.in,gov website)
Riley was named to the Court of Appeals of Indiana by Governor Evan Bayh in January of 1994. A native of Rensselaer, Judge Riley earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University-Bloomington in 1971 and her law degree from the Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis in 1974.
Early in her career she served as a Deputy Prosecutor in Marion County and a public defender in Marion and Jasper counties before entering into private practice in Jasper County. She served as a judge of the Jasper Superior Court from 1990-93. She is a former associate professor at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and the Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis.
Judge Riley’s legal memberships include the Indianapolis Bar Association, the Marion County Bar Association, and the Indiana State Bar Association. Judge Riley is the former chair of the Appellate Practice Section of the Indiana State Bar Association, and is a member of the ABA’s Judicial Division. She is a member of the Indiana Judges Association and the National Association of Women Judges.
Judge Riley’s civic associations include being on the Board of Directors of Recycle Force. She serves on the Board of Visitors of the Robert H. McKinney School of Law – Alumni Association, and is a member of the Indianapolis Metro Rotary Club.
She also has extensive international legal experience. In 2008, she co-founded the Legal Aid Centre of Eldoret, Kenya (LACE), which provides legal access to justice for HIV/AIDS patients in the AMPATH medical center.
In 2011, Judge Riley traveled with the Washington, D.C.-based International Judicial Academy to The Hague, Netherlands, to observe the International Criminal Court and two International Criminal Tribunals that are hearing cases from Sierra Leone and the former Yugoslavia. And in 2012 she participated in the 3rd Sino-U.S. Law Conference, which was held in Beijing at the National Judges College of the People’s Republic of China, which oversees all aspects of that country’s judicial training, placement and promotion. In 2013 Judge Riley attended the Justice Academy of Turkey where she presented her paper about Ethic Rules in the U.S.
Riley has two sons and two grandsons. She was retained on the Court by election in 1996, 2006, and 2016.